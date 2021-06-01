TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$14.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 125,384 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$10.93 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.67 and a 12 month high of C$12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -12.00%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

