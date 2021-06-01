Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.
M opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30.
In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
