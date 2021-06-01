Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.