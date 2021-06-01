Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by 83.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

