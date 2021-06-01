Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

