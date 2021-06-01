Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.37.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $426.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.53. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

