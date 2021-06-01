GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $395,000 Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE VPG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.69 million, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.