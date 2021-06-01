GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 105,177 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,177 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEL stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.75.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

