Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 5,133 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

