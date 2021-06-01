4,901 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

