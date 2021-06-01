EFFORCE Achieves Market Cap of $75.60 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002198 BTC on major exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $75.60 million and $5.51 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,225,369 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EFFORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EFFORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

