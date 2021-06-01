First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Merchants has increased its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

