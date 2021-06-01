Interface, Inc. (TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 18th

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interface to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $964.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.12.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

