Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $271.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after buying an additional 194,289 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $39,585,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $259.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.33. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $192.09 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

