Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) Critical Review

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Forum Merger III shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and Forum Merger III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Forum Merger III 0 0 2 0 3.00

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 116.50%. Forum Merger III has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.90%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Forum Merger III.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Forum Merger III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18% Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Forum Merger III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 830.90 $69.78 million ($0.63) -14.87 Forum Merger III N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Forum Merger III on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. It offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.