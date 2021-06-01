SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

