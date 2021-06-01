Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,078 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $198.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

