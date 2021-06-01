Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

