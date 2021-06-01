Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Reduced by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $138.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

