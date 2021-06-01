Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $314.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.