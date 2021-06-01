Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $88.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

