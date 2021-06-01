Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $224,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,907 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of research firms have commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

