Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $131,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $62,961,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

