Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys 426 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 18,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

