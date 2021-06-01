Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.