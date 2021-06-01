Bank of The West Invests $244,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of The West purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after buying an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.