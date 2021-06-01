iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

