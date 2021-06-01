Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $545,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

