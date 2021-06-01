Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average is $181.91. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 105.60%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

