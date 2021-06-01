Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $77.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $77.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

