Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $188.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.58. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 22.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.