Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $24,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

