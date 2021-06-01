Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 254,335 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 161.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 41.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

