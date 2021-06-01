Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 381 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $137.61 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $73.43 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.