World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

