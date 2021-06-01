The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $175.55 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

