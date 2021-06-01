Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.