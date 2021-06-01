Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,425 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $47,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $159.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.