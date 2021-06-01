Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Stifel Financial worth $51,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $4,573,216. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

