Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE AJG opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

