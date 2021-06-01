Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,906 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $49,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Exelon by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

