Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

