Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

AJG stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

