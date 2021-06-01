American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on June 18th

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. American National Group has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $157.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

