American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on June 18th

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.
Shares of American National Group stock opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. American National Group has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $157.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64.
About American National Group
