Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after buying an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 171,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth about $2,962,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

