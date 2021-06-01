Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 745,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,196 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

