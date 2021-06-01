Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 36,544 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 235.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

