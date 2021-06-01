Financial Survey: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) versus Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 27.81% 11.38% 1.23% Southside Bancshares 41.21% 13.32% 1.58%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Community Banks and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks currently has a consensus price target of $23.17, suggesting a potential downside of 33.01%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.97%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $714.10 million 4.20 $164.09 million $1.98 17.46 Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.96 $82.15 million $2.49 17.20

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats United Community Banks on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 193 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida markets. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 79 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

