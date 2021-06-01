Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives €113.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €113.46 ($133.48).

Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

AIR stock opened at €106.66 ($125.48) on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.75.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

