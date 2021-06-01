Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Expands By 49.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the April 29th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 971,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.