CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $111.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. CSL has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

